International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 214.2% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,959,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INIS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. International Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

