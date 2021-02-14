Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Grows By 217.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the January 14th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock opened at $7.95 on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

