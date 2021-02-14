Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the January 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.02 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 117.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 814,785 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

