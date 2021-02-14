8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $49,623.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.