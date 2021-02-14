GHOST Hits 1-Day Volume of $161,234.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. GHOST has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $161,234.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. One GHOST token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00087948 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.78 or 0.94828352 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

