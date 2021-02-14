aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $134.85 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $134.85 million and $50.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.57 or 0.01034532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.14 or 0.05434277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

ELF is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

