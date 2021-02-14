Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.17 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $67.84 million and $17.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.35 or 0.99954977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00529236 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.19 or 0.01059005 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00235362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

