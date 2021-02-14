Analysts Anticipate Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. 1,605,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,166. The company has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

