Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 797.8% higher against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $117,692.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00072310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.74 or 0.01036959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.61 or 0.05468746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Fantasy Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

