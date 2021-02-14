Kin Trading Up 71.1% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 71.1% higher against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $128.28 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00273933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00088137 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00328710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

