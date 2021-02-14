Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $86.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,349.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.86 or 0.01440039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.04 or 0.00570317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004043 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005614 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

