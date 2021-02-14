Switch Reaches Market Cap of $518,987.68 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Switch has traded up 91.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Switch token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a market capitalization of $518,987.68 and approximately $119,058.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00087905 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002473 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.