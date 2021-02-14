Augur (REP) Trading Up 51% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $32.03 or 0.00067687 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $352.37 million and approximately $224.35 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

