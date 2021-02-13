Amoveo Price Up 102.8% This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $6,832.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 102.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $108.53 or 0.00229131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.