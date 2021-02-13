PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and $220,956.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.16 or 0.01049855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.05453035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

