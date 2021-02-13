Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 62.2% in January

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,201.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $90,298.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,960.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,777 shares of company stock worth $447,661. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 106,321 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

