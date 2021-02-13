Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the January 14th total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.7 days.

Shares of Infraestructura Energética Nova stock remained flat at $$4.03 on Friday. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

About Infraestructura Energética Nova

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

