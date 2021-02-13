Status Price Reaches $0.11 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 71% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $376.67 million and approximately $206.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.01051617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00056830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.24 or 0.05457293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

