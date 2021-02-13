Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 85.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $176.19 or 0.00371635 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $3.42 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00119138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,127,012 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

