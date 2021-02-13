Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.71. Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $14.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.20. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

