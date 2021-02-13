Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 301,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $143.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

