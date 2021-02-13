KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KSRYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KOSÉ currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KSRYY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 4,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

