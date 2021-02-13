Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Drops By 59.2%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of MALRF remained flat at $$27.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

