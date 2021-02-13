Monero Classic Trading Up 78.1% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 78.1% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $42,431.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.26 or 0.00489535 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 807% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

