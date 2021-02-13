KUN (KUN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $275.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.46 or 0.00017831 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. KUN has a market cap of $16,919.39 and approximately $275.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00277058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00090896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00090616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.47 or 0.98606199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064520 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

KUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

