Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Increases By 142.6%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other The L.S. Starrett news, Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 296,250 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

