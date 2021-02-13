BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the January 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MYJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 42,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

