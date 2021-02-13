CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One CryptoEnergy token can currently be purchased for $8.01 or 0.00016870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $221,855.55 and $10.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00276524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00088163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00090343 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065747 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.51 or 0.98485727 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Token Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

