Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.35 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.94 or 0.01061470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.26 or 0.05500231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.