Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the January 14th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NPSNY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,290. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. Naspers has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

