Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in January

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the January 14th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Puma stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. Puma has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

