$34.49 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $34.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $51.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $791.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $824.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.16 million, with estimates ranging from $69.49 million to $249.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Shares of BPMC traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 287,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

