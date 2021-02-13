Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce sales of $56.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.68 million and the highest is $56.90 million. ZIX posted sales of $50.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $217.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.29 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

ZIX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 397,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,721. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $571.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 575,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth $4,315,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

