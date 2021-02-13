NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.18 Million

Analysts expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report sales of $111.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.25 million to $112.10 million. NMI reported sales of $104.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year sales of $434.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.63 million to $435.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.11 million, with estimates ranging from $460.31 million to $553.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NMI.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 540,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,652. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

