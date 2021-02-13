Lambda Trading Up 40.6% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Lambda has a total market cap of $38.50 million and $29.15 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.15 or 0.01065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059413 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.81 or 0.05537242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,247,952 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

