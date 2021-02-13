SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.67 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 205.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $249.01 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,865,180 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

