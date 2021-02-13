Ruff Trading Up 59.6% This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

