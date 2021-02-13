Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $15.53 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $2.19 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 59.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

