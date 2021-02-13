Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report $97.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $96.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $391.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $404.91 million, with estimates ranging from $374.38 million to $436.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Busey by 18.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Busey by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 128,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,937. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

