$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.37 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7,651.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $860.54 million, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 927,446 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 13,034,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,245,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

