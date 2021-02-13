$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.37 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7,651.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $860.54 million, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.
Shares of SRNE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 13,034,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,245,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.70.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.
