$431.45 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $431.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.01 million to $458.08 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $387.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,911 shares of company stock worth $2,040,327 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 224,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,276. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

