Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 118,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,003. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.