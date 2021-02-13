Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,517. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.