Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declines By 66.7%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,874. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

