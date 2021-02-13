Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Drops By 54.8%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the January 14th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 702.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $617,000.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 807,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,132. Cohn Robbins has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

