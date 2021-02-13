Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the January 14th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex LNG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Flex LNG by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Shares of FLNG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 41,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.27 million, a P/E ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Flex LNG has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Danske raised Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.