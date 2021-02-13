Nestree Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $946,784.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $946,784.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,507.31 or 1.00054705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00078627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

