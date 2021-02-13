Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $816.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.40 million and the highest is $848.00 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 881,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,007. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.