Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.55 Million

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report sales of $194.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.04 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $204.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $749.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $810.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $961.82 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $991.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 525,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

