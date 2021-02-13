$468.34 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $468.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $87.80. 84,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

